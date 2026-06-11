The Gossip Report: June 12, 2026

The condo in this week’s third spot highlights how well old Boston and new amenities can meet in the same space. The brownstone at 18 Marlborough St., built in 1865, features original (though nonfunctional) fireplaces, woodwork and hardwood floors and is mere feet from the Public Garden. Each of the five bedrooms includes its own en suite, and the condo also boasts an elevator that lands at each floor, including the two-car garage at ground level, and a roof deck with soaring city views.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for May 16-22, 2026.
1) 9 Atlas Lane, Weston
Price: $25,825,000
Buyer: Atlas Lane RET
Seller: Roark NT
Agent: Amy Mizner, Mizner & Montero
Size: 17,067 square feet on 6.18 acres
Sold: 5/29/2026
2) 397-399 Commonwealth Ave. Penthouse, Boston
Price: $13,650,000
Buyer: 397 Commonwealth
Seller: 395-399 Comm Ave LLC
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co. Back Bay
Size: 4,100 square feet
Sold: 5/29/2026
3) 18 Marlborough St., Boston
Price: $10,000,000
Buyer: 18 Marlborough St RT
Seller: Daniel S. Lynch and Elizabeth Lynch
Agent: Beth Dickerson, Gibson Sothebys Boston Back Bay
Size: 6,020 square feet
Sold: 5/28/2026
4) 27 Mattarest Lane, Dartmouth
Price: $6,875,000
Buyer: Krishna Kanu LLC
Seller: Ullna N. Sullivan LT
Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS
Size: 3,823 square feet on 3.09 acres
Sold: 5/26/2026
5) 49 Willard Common, Concord
Price: $6,831,000
Buyer: 49 Willard Common Realty LLC
Seller: Yans Concord NT No 1 and Molly-Marie Bennett
Agent: Abby White, Landvest
Size: 7,617 square feet on 3.41 acres
Sold: 5/27/2026