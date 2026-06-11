The Gossip Report: June 12, 2026

The condo in this week’s third spot highlights how well old Boston and new amenities can meet in the same space. The brownstone at 18 Marlborough St., built in 1865, features original (though nonfunctional) fireplaces, woodwork and hardwood floors and is mere feet from the Public Garden. Each of the five bedrooms includes its own en suite, and the condo also boasts an elevator that lands at each floor, including the two-car garage at ground level, and a roof deck with soaring city views.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for May 16-22, 2026.

Price: $25,825,000

Buyer: Atlas Lane RET

Seller: Roark NT

Agent: Amy Mizner, Mizner & Montero

Size: 17,067 square feet on 6.18 acres

Sold: 5/29/2026

Price: $13,650,000

Buyer: 397 Commonwealth

Seller: 395-399 Comm Ave LLC

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Co. Back Bay

Size: 4,100 square feet

Sold: 5/29/2026

Price: $10,000,000

Buyer: 18 Marlborough St RT

Seller: Daniel S. Lynch and Elizabeth Lynch

Agent: Beth Dickerson, Gibson Sothebys Boston Back Bay

Size: 6,020 square feet

Sold: 5/28/2026

4) 27 Mattarest Lane, Dartmouth



Price: $6,875,000

Buyer: Krishna Kanu LLC

Seller: Ullna N. Sullivan LT

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 3,823 square feet on 3.09 acres

Sold: 5/26/2026

Price: $6,831,000

Buyer: 49 Willard Common Realty LLC

Seller: Yans Concord NT No 1 and Molly-Marie Bennett

Agent: Abby White, Landvest

Size: 7,617 square feet on 3.41 acres

Sold: 5/27/2026