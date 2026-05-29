The Gossip Report: May 29, 2026

The first home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales may have been sold off-market this time around, but a Boston Magazine feature on the house from the last time it sold, in 2024, give a sense of the potential for drama that lies inside any Back Bay home. Its owner at the time, venture capitalist Kevin Starr, decorated it in a wildly colorful style, best represented by a living room that was almost entirely cobalt blue and gold below the bright white ceiling molding.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for May 9-15, 2026.
1) 130 Commonwealth Ave., Boston
Price: $21,000,000
Buyer: Commonwealth 4D LLC
Seller: 130 Comm Ave LLC
Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS
Size: 9,908 square feet
Sold: 5/13/2026
2) 9 Creek Round Hill Road, Provincetown
Price: $6,050,000
Buyer: Paul E. Lynch and John R. Pitfield
Seller: Lynn P Fitzer 2006 Ret
Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS
Size: 5,557 square feet on 0.34 acres
Sold: 5/15/2026
3) 99 Old Colony Road, Wellesley
Price: $5,097,500
Buyer: Jody J Simes RET
Seller: Elizabeth A. Derenzo and Jay J. Derenzo
Agent: Elizabeth Derenzo, J. Derenzo & Associates
Size: 5,268 square feet on 0.51 acres
Sold: 5/15/2026
4) 512-518 Tremont St. #4, Boston
Price: $4,900,000
Buyer: Alissa Leiser and Patricia Walsh
Seller: 516 Tremont NT
Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS
Size: 2,506 square feet
Sold: 5/15/2026
5) 3 Ravine Road, Wellesley
Price: $4,750,000
Buyer: Sean D. Pitt
Seller: Anthony Dinovi and Deanna Dinovi
Agent: Lara O’Rourke and Chelsea Robinson, Coldwell Banker Wellesley
Size: 6,220 square feet on 0.65 acres
Sold: 5/11/2026