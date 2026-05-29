The Gossip Report: May 29, 2026

The first home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales may have been sold off-market this time around, but a Boston Magazine feature on the house from the last time it sold, in 2024, give a sense of the potential for drama that lies inside any Back Bay home. Its owner at the time, venture capitalist Kevin Starr, decorated it in a wildly colorful style, best represented by a living room that was almost entirely cobalt blue and gold below the bright white ceiling molding.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for May 9-15, 2026.

Price: $21,000,000

Buyer: Commonwealth 4D LLC

Seller: 130 Comm Ave LLC

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 9,908 square feet

Sold: 5/13/2026

Price: $6,050,000

Buyer: Paul E. Lynch and John R. Pitfield

Seller: Lynn P Fitzer 2006 Ret

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 5,557 square feet on 0.34 acres

Sold: 5/15/2026

Price: $5,097,500

Buyer: Jody J Simes RET

Seller: Elizabeth A. Derenzo and Jay J. Derenzo

Agent: Elizabeth Derenzo, J. Derenzo & Associates

Size: 5,268 square feet on 0.51 acres

Sold: 5/15/2026

Price: $4,900,000

Buyer: Alissa Leiser and Patricia Walsh

Seller: 516 Tremont NT

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 2,506 square feet

Sold: 5/15/2026

Price: $4,750,000

Buyer: Sean D. Pitt

Seller: Anthony Dinovi and Deanna Dinovi

Agent: Lara O’Rourke and Chelsea Robinson, Coldwell Banker Wellesley

Size: 6,220 square feet on 0.65 acres

Sold: 5/11/2026