The Gossip Report: May 8, 2026

The third home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales is a good candidate for a “cute little house club” – at least by Nantucket standards. The sub-2,300-square-foot Cape sits on a lot barely bigger than its footprint, tucked on a residential dead-end street that’s doubles as a driveway for a builder’s yard. But dense plantings shield it from its less bucolic neighbors, and focus all a visitor’s attention on Nantucket Harbor and its salt marshes, spread out before.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for April 18-24, 2026.

Price: $7,150,000

Buyer: Gregory Lewis and Kimberly A. Lewis

Seller: 1301 Comm Ave Realty LLC

Agent: Ben Resnicow, Commonwealth Standard Realty Advisors

Size: 4,907 square feet on 0.46 acres

Sold: 4/22/2026

Price: $5,700,000

Buyer: Clarendon Bb2020 RT

Seller: Cabot Tree RT

Agent: Michael Carucci, Serhant

Size: 7,929 square feet on 0.78 acres

Sold: 4/23/2026

Price: $5,250,000

Buyer: Milk Pail LLC

Seller: Dane H. Butswinkas and Megan E. Rupp

Agent: Greg Mckechnie, Great Point Properties

Size: 2,237 square feet on 0.2 acres

Sold: 4/21/2026

Price: $4,900,000

Buyer: Adam Epstein and Lucia Epstein

Seller: Michael M Cullen 2004 T

Agent: Manuel Sarkis and Megan Francese, Douglas Elliman

Size: 2,226 square feet

Sold: 4/24/2026

Price: $4,800,000

Buyer: Bruce Wimberly and Laurie Wimberly

Seller: Carter 2023 RET

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 3,325 square feet on 1.53 acres

Sold: 4/23/2026