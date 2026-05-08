The Gossip Report: May 8, 2026

The third home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales is a good candidate for a “cute little house club” – at least by Nantucket standards. The sub-2,300-square-foot Cape sits on a lot barely bigger than its footprint, tucked on a residential dead-end street that’s doubles as a driveway for a builder’s yard. But dense plantings shield it from its less bucolic neighbors, and focus all a visitor’s attention on Nantucket Harbor and its salt marshes, spread out before.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for April 18-24, 2026.
1) 1301 Commonwealth Ave., Newton
Price: $7,150,000
Buyer: Gregory Lewis and Kimberly A. Lewis
Seller: 1301 Comm Ave Realty LLC
Agent: Ben Resnicow, Commonwealth Standard Realty Advisors
Size: 4,907 square feet on 0.46 acres
Sold: 4/22/2026
2) 130 Cabot St., Brookline
Price: $5,700,000
Buyer: Clarendon Bb2020 RT
Seller: Cabot Tree RT
Agent: Michael Carucci, Serhant
Size: 7,929 square feet on 0.78 acres
Sold: 4/23/2026
3) 6 Harbor Terrace, Nantucket
Price: $5,250,000
Buyer: Milk Pail LLC
Seller: Dane H. Butswinkas and Megan E. Rupp
Agent: Greg Mckechnie, Great Point Properties
Size: 2,237 square feet on 0.2 acres
Sold: 4/21/2026
4) 1 Dalton St. #2703, Boston
Price: $4,900,000
Buyer: Adam Epstein and Lucia Epstein
Seller: Michael M Cullen 2004 T
Agent: Manuel Sarkis and Megan Francese, Douglas Elliman
Size: 2,226 square feet
Sold: 4/24/2026
5) 33 Stanton Road, Cohasset
Price: $4,800,000
Buyer: Bruce Wimberly and Laurie Wimberly
Seller: Carter 2023 RET
Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS
Size: 3,325 square feet on 1.53 acres
Sold: 4/23/2026