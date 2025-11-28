The Gossip Report: Nov. 28, 2025

A cozy waterfront home overlooking a cove on the Bass River in Dennis takes the fourth spot in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts. At 2,720 square feet and only one story, the house – which sits on a low bluff – is a lot smaller than many typical Cape Cod luxury homes. The 1962-vintage home has been updated with a high-end kitchen, complete with marble countertops, and some interior and exterior details that seem aimed at evoking a shingle-style home 70 years older.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Nov. 8-14, 2025.
1) Address: 11 Eel Point Road, Nantucket
Price: $10,750,000
Buyer: B2l3 Ack LLC
Seller: 216 Cliff Rd LLC
Agent: J Pepper Frazier II, J Pepper Frazier Co.
Size: 5,218 square feet on 1.86 acres
Sold: 11/10/2025
2) Address: 4 Westerwick Drive, Nantucket
Price: $7,000,000
Buyer: Seamac Ack LLC
Seller: 4 Westerwick Dr RT
Agent: John Arena, William Raveis Real Estate
Size: 3,780 square feet on 0.46 acres
Sold: 11/12/2025
3) Address: 500 Atlantic Ave. #21H, Boston
Price: $5,200,000
Buyer: Darren A. Jaroch and Jennifer Jaroch
Seller: Sister Towers LLC
Agent: Laura Hughes and Bill Gehan, Campion & Company
Size: 4,002 square feet
Sold: 11/10/2025
4) Address: 26 Willowford Road, Dennis
Price: $4,325,000
Buyer: Frederic J. Happy and Katharine Hickey
Seller: JJJ RT
Agent: Paul McCormick, Gibson Sotheby’s International
Size: 2,720 square feet on 0.73 acres
Sold: 11/12/2025
5) Address: 30 Hobart Road, Wellesley
Price: $3,927,995
Buyer: Laura Holland and Peter Holland
Seller: Stonepath LLC
Agent: Joe Fleming, JT Flemming & Company
Size: 5,109 square feet on 0.46 acres
Sold: 11/12/2025