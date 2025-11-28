The Gossip Report: Nov. 28, 2025

A cozy waterfront home overlooking a cove on the Bass River in Dennis takes the fourth spot in this week’s roundup of the most expensive home sales in Massachusetts. At 2,720 square feet and only one story, the house – which sits on a low bluff – is a lot smaller than many typical Cape Cod luxury homes. The 1962-vintage home has been updated with a high-end kitchen, complete with marble countertops, and some interior and exterior details that seem aimed at evoking a shingle-style home 70 years older.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Nov. 8-14, 2025.

Price: $10,750,000

Buyer: B2l3 Ack LLC

Seller: 216 Cliff Rd LLC

Agent: J Pepper Frazier II, J Pepper Frazier Co.

Size: 5,218 square feet on 1.86 acres

Sold: 11/10/2025

Price: $7,000,000

Buyer: Seamac Ack LLC

Seller: 4 Westerwick Dr RT

Agent: John Arena, William Raveis Real Estate

Size: 3,780 square feet on 0.46 acres

Sold: 11/12/2025

Price: $5,200,000

Buyer: Darren A. Jaroch and Jennifer Jaroch

Seller: Sister Towers LLC

Agent: Laura Hughes and Bill Gehan, Campion & Company

Size: 4,002 square feet

Sold: 11/10/2025

Price: $4,325,000

Buyer: Frederic J. Happy and Katharine Hickey

Seller: JJJ RT

Agent: Paul McCormick, Gibson Sotheby’s International

Size: 2,720 square feet on 0.73 acres

Sold: 11/12/2025

Price: $3,927,995

Buyer: Laura Holland and Peter Holland

Seller: Stonepath LLC

Agent: Joe Fleming, JT Flemming & Company

Size: 5,109 square feet on 0.46 acres

Sold: 11/12/2025