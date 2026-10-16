The Gossip Report: Oct. 16, 2026

The fifth home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales is one of the last units available in The Archer Residences. Developed out of two former Suffolk University Law School buildings in Beacon Hill and named for the school’s founder, Gleason Leonard Archer, the 62-unit building opened in early 2021 in the teeth of the pandemic. That slowed the pace of early sales until the developer switched up its exclusive broker, but Suffolk Registry of Deeds filings show the building only has six more units left to sell.

How we make the Gossip Report

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.

Price: $6,100,000

Buyer: Achernar 36 LLC

Seller: Heritage Unit 1202 NT

Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Company

Size: 2,426 square feet

Sold: 9/29/2026

Price: $5,695,000

Buyer: Maggies Ranch LLC

Seller: Diane M. Ash

Agent: Liza Ottani, Lee Real Estate

Size: 2,500 square feet on 0.09 acres

Sold: 10/1/2026

Price: $5,200,000

Buyer: South Thunder LLC

Seller: Doherty Ack LLC

Agent: Janice Dumont, JD Advisors

Size: 3,320 square feet on 0.11 acres

Sold: 10/2/2026

Price: $5,100,000

Buyer: Forty Four NT

Seller: Lucinda M. Marrs and John F. Marrs

Agent: Debi Benoit, Katherine Miner and Lauren Shields, William Raveis Real Estate

Size: 5,998 square feet on 0.53 acres

Sold: 9/30/2026

Price: $4,650,000

Buyer: Amy Lieberman and Evan Lieberman

Seller: JDMD Owner LLC

Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig and Maggie Lawler, MGS Group Real Estate

Size: 3,128 square feet

Sold: 10/1/2026