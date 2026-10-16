The Gossip Report: Oct. 16, 2026

The fifth home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales is one of the last units available in The Archer Residences. Developed out of two former Suffolk University Law School buildings in Beacon Hill and named for the school’s founder, Gleason Leonard Archer, the 62-unit building opened in early 2021 in the teeth of the pandemic. That slowed the pace of early sales until the developer switched up its exclusive broker, but Suffolk Registry of Deeds filings show the building only has six more units left to sell.
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Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.
1) 300 Boylston St. 1202, Boston
Price: $6,100,000
Buyer: Achernar 36 LLC
Seller: Heritage Unit 1202 NT
Agent: Tracy Campion, Campion & Company
Size: 2,426 square feet
Sold: 9/29/2026
2) 23 Pine St., Nantucket
Price: $5,695,000
Buyer: Maggies Ranch LLC
Seller: Diane M. Ash
Agent: Liza Ottani, Lee Real Estate
Size: 2,500 square feet on 0.09 acres
Sold: 10/1/2026
3) 2 Mariner Way, Nantucket
Price: $5,200,000
Buyer: South Thunder LLC
Seller: Doherty Ack LLC
Agent: Janice Dumont, JD Advisors
Size: 3,320 square feet on 0.11 acres
Sold: 10/2/2026
4) 44 Whiting Road, Wellesley
Price: $5,100,000
Buyer: Forty Four NT
Seller: Lucinda M. Marrs and John F. Marrs
Agent: Debi Benoit, Katherine Miner and Lauren Shields, William Raveis Real Estate
Size: 5,998 square feet on 0.53 acres
Sold: 9/30/2026
5) 45 Temple St. #312, Boston
Price: $4,650,000
Buyer: Amy Lieberman and Evan Lieberman
Seller: JDMD Owner LLC
Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig and Maggie Lawler, MGS Group Real Estate
Size: 3,128 square feet
Sold: 10/1/2026