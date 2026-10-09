The Gossip Report: Oct. 9, 2026

The second house in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales hides a lot of house behind an unassuming facade. The main thing anyone passing by sees is a little cottage pushed up close to the sidewalk, a garage and a white picket fence. But go through the gate in that fence and a huge house opens up to you. Its most impressive feature is probably the double-height living areas, connected to a heavily-screened patio and pool by a sliding set of doors that run almost the full width of the living room.

How we make the Gossip Report

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent solely the most expensive single-family and residential condominium closed sales for Sept. 19-25, 2026. The home or homes described in the introduction are selected purely for their news value or aesthetic considerations.

Price: $8,300,000

Buyer: Jennifer Ellis Cox and Robert Cox

Seller: Gretchen Massey and Paul Massey

Agent: Andrew McElhinney, Compass

Size: 6,672 square feet on 0.64 acres

Sold: 9/22/2026

Price: $8,175,000

Buyer: 43Ppws LLC

Seller: Ppws LLC

Agent: Katie Donahue and Rachel Serwa, Sandpiper Realty

Size: 3,182 square feet on 0.24 acres

Sold: 9/23/2026

Price: $7,400,000

Buyer: Birch Family Investments LLC

Seller: 198 HP LLC

Agent: Unknown / Not sold via MLS

Size: 2,120 square feet on 2 acres

Sold: 9/22/2026

4) 3 Pleasant St., Nantucket



Price: $7,240,000

Buyer: David S. Goldman

Seller: 3 Pleasant St NT

Agent: David Slick and Robin Slick, William Raveis Real Estate

Size: 2,707 square feet on 0.14 acrs

Sold: 9/25/2026

Price: $7,000,000

Buyer: Owen Lynn T

Seller: Trust for the Benefit of Elizabeth Blair Kenney and Trust for the Benefit of Kristen Brock Kenney

Agent: Robert Kenney, Tea Lane Associates

Size: 1,548 square feet on 0.3 acres

Sold: 9/24/2026