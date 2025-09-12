The Gossip Report: Sept. 12, 2025

It’s not your typical Vineyard home that comes with a chance to buy your own nine-hole golf course next door. But the second home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive residential sales did, according to the listing. Unfortunately, the buyers of this oceanside spread seem to have been beaten to the punch. An LLC registered at the house next door appears to have made the $1.03 million purchase back in February, per a Dukes County deed.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Aug. 23-29, 2025.
1) 50 Winsor Way, Weston
Price: $14,300,000
Buyer: Xiaoyun Ma
Seller: Baoping Bai
Agent: Not Sold on MLS
Size: 15,028 square feet on 2.02 acres
Sold: 8/29/2025
2) 37 North Neck Road, Edgartown
Price: $10,750,000
Buyer: Goldeneye LLC
Seller: Camilla L. Bennett and George B. Bennett
Agent: Mark Jenkins and Thomas C. Wallace, Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s
Size: 4,568 square feet on 3.52 acres
Sold: 8/29/2025
3) 71 Towhee Lane, Orleans
Price: $9,250,000
Buyer: Peter & Stacey Santoro LT
Seller: Towhee Lane LLC
Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties
Size: 7,539 square feet on 1.2 acres
Sold: 8/26/2025
4) 113 Seapine Road, Chatham
Price: $9,150,000
Buyer: 113 Seapine LLC
Seller: MSZ NT
Agent: Chris Rhinesmith and Pam Wise, Compass
Size: 3,504 square feet on 0.62 acres
Sold: 8/28/2025
5) 45 Brewster Road, Nantucket
Price: $7,500,000
Buyer: Ellesmera LLC
Seller: KHW Holdings LLC
Agent: Shellie Dunlap, Lee Real Estate
Size: 3,459 square feet on 1.2 acres
Sold: 8/28/2025