The Gossip Report: Sept. 12, 2025

It’s not your typical Vineyard home that comes with a chance to buy your own nine-hole golf course next door. But the second home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive residential sales did, according to the listing. Unfortunately, the buyers of this oceanside spread seem to have been beaten to the punch. An LLC registered at the house next door appears to have made the $1.03 million purchase back in February, per a Dukes County deed.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Aug. 23-29, 2025.

Price: $14,300,000

Buyer: Xiaoyun Ma

Seller: Baoping Bai

Agent: Not Sold on MLS

Size: 15,028 square feet on 2.02 acres

Sold: 8/29/2025

Price: $10,750,000

Buyer: Goldeneye LLC

Seller: Camilla L. Bennett and George B. Bennett

Agent: Mark Jenkins and Thomas C. Wallace, Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s

Size: 4,568 square feet on 3.52 acres

Sold: 8/29/2025

Price: $9,250,000

Buyer: Peter & Stacey Santoro LT

Seller: Towhee Lane LLC

Agent: Paul E. Grover, BHHS Robert Paul Properties

Size: 7,539 square feet on 1.2 acres

Sold: 8/26/2025

Price: $9,150,000

Buyer: 113 Seapine LLC

Seller: MSZ NT

Agent: Chris Rhinesmith and Pam Wise, Compass

Size: 3,504 square feet on 0.62 acres

Sold: 8/28/2025

Price: $7,500,000

Buyer: Ellesmera LLC

Seller: KHW Holdings LLC

Agent: Shellie Dunlap, Lee Real Estate

Size: 3,459 square feet on 1.2 acres

Sold: 8/28/2025