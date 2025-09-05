The Gossip Report: Sept. 5, 2025

The first property in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales hadn’t been on the market in 30 years when it sold last month, according to the listing. The four-building compound backs onto over 100 acres of conservation land and takes its location to heart. The front garden is planted with perennials, the property includes deer-proofed vegetable and flower gardens – and the whole property is certified organic, according to the listing.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Aug. 16-22, 2025.

Price: $16,434,000

Buyer: 14 Bassett Rd LLC

Seller: Barbara B. Kaytes and David G. Kates

Agent: Debbie Cleveland, William Raveis Real Estate

Size: 9,042 on 2.26 acres

Sold: 8/20/2025

Price: $8,250,000

Buyer: 44 Nonantum LLC

Seller: Nonantum 44 RT

Agent: Not Listed in MLS

Size: 2,818 square feet on 0.58 acres

Sold: 8/20/2025

Price: $7,200,000

Buyer: Michael T. Carenzo

Seller: Jeffrey Jones and Margaret C. Jones

Agent: Not Listed on MLS

Size: 4,443 square feet

Sold: 8/21/2025

Price: $6,200,000

Buyer: Cynthia A. Montgomery

Seller: Ventana T

Agent: Not Listed on MLS

Size: 2,748 square feet

Sold: 8/22/2025

Price: $6,200,000

Buyer: Nine Bellevue LLC

Seller: 9 Bellevue Road LLC

Agent: Antonio Khoury, Compass

Size: 7,569 square feet on 0.56 acres

Sold: 8/22/2025