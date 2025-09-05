The Gossip Report: Sept. 5, 2025

The first property in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales hadn’t been on the market in 30 years when it sold last month, according to the listing. The four-building compound backs onto over 100 acres of conservation land and takes its location to heart. The front garden is planted with perennials, the property includes deer-proofed vegetable and flower gardens – and the whole property is certified organic, according to the listing.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Aug. 16-22, 2025.
1) 14 Bassett Road, Nantucket
Price: $16,434,000
Buyer: 14 Bassett Rd LLC
Seller: Barbara B. Kaytes and David G. Kates
Agent: Debbie Cleveland, William Raveis Real Estate
Size: 9,042 on 2.26 acres
Sold: 8/20/2025
2) 44 Nonantum Ave., Nantucket
Price: $8,250,000
Buyer: 44 Nonantum LLC
Seller: Nonantum 44 RT
Agent: Not Listed in MLS
Size: 2,818 square feet on 0.58 acres
Sold: 8/20/2025
3) 3 West Hill Place #3, Boston
Price: $7,200,000
Buyer: Michael T. Carenzo
Seller: Jeffrey Jones and Margaret C. Jones
Agent: Not Listed on MLS
Size: 4,443 square feet
Sold: 8/21/2025
4) 975 Memorial Drive #510, Cambridge
Price: $6,200,000
Buyer: Cynthia A. Montgomery
Seller: Ventana T
Agent: Not Listed on MLS
Size: 2,748 square feet
Sold: 8/22/2025
5) 9 Bellevue Road, Wellesley
Price: $6,200,000
Buyer: Nine Bellevue LLC
Seller: 9 Bellevue Road LLC
Agent: Antonio Khoury, Compass
Size: 7,569 square feet on 0.56 acres
Sold: 8/22/2025