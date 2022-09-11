The Names Behind the Newspaper

Hundreds of people have helped make Banker & Tradesman indispensable to generations of businesspeople in Massachusetts. Here are just a few notable examples.

Printing

Clarence DeMar spent two decades working as a printer in Greater Boston, including for Banker & Tradesman. During his career as a compositor who assembled text for printing presses, DeMar also became a legendary marathon runner. No one has matched his seven Boston Marathon victories, and DeMar won a bronze medal in the 1924 Olympic marathon. After moving to Keene, New Hampshire, in 1929, DeMar taught courses on printing and other subjects. The 44th running of the Clarence DeMar Marathon in Keene takes place later this month.

Paste-Up

Before being printed, each weekly edition of Banker & Tradesman would be laid out in a process known as the paste-up. Taking part in pasting up the newspaper’s records for 72 years was Virginia Coulter. An employee through four generations of the Warren family, Coulter stayed at her job until just a few years before her death in 2000.

Senior Leadership

David Lovins joined The Warren Group in 1996 as the director of information technology after 15 years at high-profile companies like BlueCross BlueShield. After CEO Tim Warren reorganized the company’s management structure in the early 2000s, Lovins won the post of president and chief operating officer. From that perch, he’s guided the company since 2004, engineering important partnerships with companies like Zillow and spearheading The Warren Group’s expansion into offering national real estate data since 2020.

Production

After finishing college in 1977, William Samatis began working as a paste-up artist for Banker & Tradesman. He helped develop the process for producing the newspaper using a computer in the mid-1980s. After leaving the company in 2003 to help the printing company used by Banker & Tradesman modernize its operations, Samatis began working again with Banker & Tradesman four years ago as the graphic designer producing the weekly newspaper.

Records Collection

In years past – and still today in some states – The Warren Group visited registries to gather all real estate records. While online tools have facilitated the collection process in Massachusetts, several staff members and other partners have key roles in publishing Banker & Tradesman’s weekly records. Samantha Bullock, The Warren Group’s director of operations and product strategy, leads the team involved with collecting data and producing over 70,000 records for Massachusetts alone. Bullock’s team includes Tammy Dandurant, data operations manager, and Ellen Gendron, data quality and key accounts manager.

Customer Support

As The Warren Group’s senior customer support specialist, Sarah Ahlgren has helped Banker & Tradesman’s readers manage their subscriptions for more than seven years. Ahlgren’s customer service career has spanned 35 years, including time as a front-desk clerk at a public library in Madison, Wisconsin.

Publishing

Cassidy Norton rose through journalism’s ranks starting at an early age – at 15, she decided she was going to be a newspaper reporter when she grew up. She joined Banker & Tradesman in 2009 as an award-winning reporter, and quickly became an expert on all things real estate and finance in the ensuing crash and recovery. From 2014 to 2018, she edited the newspaper before moving into the associate publisher position she holds today. There, she oversees editorial, advertising, customer service, and circulation departments and plots the paper’s course for the future.

Advertising

Caitlin Bobe is new to Banker & Tradesman, joining the company six months ago as the advertising account manager. Bobe previously spent seven years working in news advertising for the former GateHouse – now Gannett – publications.

Data Sales

Like many at The Warren Group, John Bottini began his career with the company in 2003 on a lower rung of the ladder: a graphic designer for the newly formed in-house marketing team. Since then, he’s been the designer laying out Banker & Tradesman for print and now leads The Warren Group’s sales and marketing initiatives, turning the company’s strategic vision and data products into revenue.

Online

Yasmin Daiha also joined Banker & Tradesman six months ago as the web editor, helping to produce Banker & Tradesman’s online daily and weekly news for the paper’s website and email newsletters.

Accounting

Gena Salvo joined The Warren Group in 2018 as controller with 27 years of experience handling finance and accounting matters for national and international companies. Leading the accounting and human resource departments, Salvo is responsible for all financial responsibilities, including accounting and finance compliance, financial reporting, treasury and budgeting, making sure The Warren Group is able to stick to its goals and finance them.