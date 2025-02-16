The Perfect Time for a Smart, State-Focused Transportation Plan

As federal policies and priorities change under the Trump administration, Massachusetts faces immediate challenges for keeping our transportation system strong and reliable.

We all understand that President Donald Trump’s plans could affect various sectors of the commonwealth’s economy, but with transportation, it is a growing concern that federal support for this area could decline.

The extent of this impact remains unclear, but regardless of what happens in Washington, D.C., one thing is certain: Massachusetts must take action to take control of our transportation future.

A Short-Term Fix for Underfunding

Fortunately, Gov. Maura Healey has put forward a strategic and actionable transportation investment plan to do just that.

Her proposal would initiate an $8 billion investment over the next 10 years – all without raising taxes. The governor’s plan relies on utilizing existing state resources, primarily by spending a greater amount that comes from the Fair Share surtax on Massachusetts residents making over $1 million a year. The governor wants to use this money for a new financing plan to modernize roads, bridges and transit systems while also providing an immediate transfer to stabilize the MBTA’s operating budget.

This proposal is the central recommendation of the governor’s Transportation Funding Task Force, a group of public- and private-sector leaders – including A Better City President and CEO Kate Dineen – who spent the last year developing recommendations for a long-term, sustainable transportation finance plan.

For over two decades, Massachusetts has struggled with chronic underfunding of transportation infrastructure, and the consequences are evident to drivers and transit riders throughout the state. Pothole-ridden roads, structurally deficient bridges and an aging public transit system have frustrated residents and businesses alike. However, finding the right solutions and revenue options have not been so easy to develop.

Throughout the process of the task force, the needs of the MBTA threatened to overwhelm the planning for a statewide transportation plan. Based on the costs to maintain current service levels and increased staffing for safety personnel, the MBTA is facing an annual operating budget gap of close to $600 million, starting in the summer of 2025. Addressing this gap became an obvious goal of the task force.

Fortunately, the MBTA showed real progress in the last year under the leadership of General Manager Phil Eng. The MBTA reached their own ambitious goal of eliminating subway slow zones, improving reliability and restoring public trust. However, without additional state resources, these gains will be short-lived. A system-wide fiscal cliff could undo recent progress and jeopardize efforts to bring workers back to the office. Thankfully the task force realized this and developed a real plan to save the MBTA.

The Task Force’s Longer Vision

While much of the focus is on the immediate plans to use Fair Share dollars, the task force also lays out long-term priorities that deserve serious consideration – especially in an era of federal uncertainty.

Among its key recommendations, the task force calls for a review and updates the state’s transportation revenue policies. Many user fees, such as the 20-cent surcharge on Uber and Lyft rides, Registry of Motor Vehicles fees and others have not been updated in over a decade. Massachusetts also may need to update state-level incentives for electric vehicle adoption to meet our state carbon emission reduction goals.

For each of these issues, the state will need to be proactive to create a sustainable transportation funding model in the years ahead.

Additionally, the report recommends for a phased approach to a fairer roadway pricing system – one that could help reduce congestion and address climate concerns.

This means exploring how toll credits, congestion pricing or a vehicle-miles-traveled surcharge might work in Massachusetts. New York City is now seeing benefits and increased public support for its congestion pricing plan, so it may be time for Massachusetts to better understand the potential benefits and tradeoffs to something similar that could work here.

Massachusetts Must Stay Proactive

While many of these proposals will take years to study and develop, Massachusetts cannot afford to delay these conversations.

The federal Department of Transportation recently explained it would now give priority to communities with high marriage and birth rates, which are two factors that would put Massachusetts at a disadvantage. There are also questions if the Trump administration will freeze current aid programs or even rescind infrastructure grants previously awarded under President Joe Biden.

This is all very troubling, but it can serve as a reminder that there are tools within our own control. The future of our transportation system – and by extension, our economy – depends on our ability to invest wisely, and continue to push forward on ways to support our region’s needs.

Which is why Gov. Healey’s state-funded transportation plan deserve support. It provides Massachusetts with a state-led solution to our most critical problems in 2025 and provides a roadmap for long-term sustainability. With Washington’s direction currently unclear, we can be grateful that Massachusetts is focused on supporting a transportation system that works for this area.

Rick Dimino is president emeritus of A Better City and a member of the MassDOT board of directors.