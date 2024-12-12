The Savings Bank CEO Retires, Successor Named

After a 47-year career in the financial services industry, Robert J. DiBella, president and chief executive officer at The Savings Bank has announced his retirement.

“It has been an honor to have been associated with The Savings Bank for the past 37 years, most recently as its President and CEO,” DiBella said in a statement. “I have had the privilege of working with a dedicated and professional team throughout my tenure and I look forward to continuing to work alongside this team as we begin our transition.”

DiBella has spent the last 37 years with the Wakefield-based bank and has been president and CEO of the bank since 2016. During his tenure as president and CEO, assets have grown 53 percent, from $538 million to $821 million.

“Bob DiBella’s presence at The Savings Bank will be felt for years to come at both The Savings Bank and within the communities we serve,” his successor Rachelle Kallery, executive vice president and chief operating officer said in a statement. “Thanks to Bob’s focus and commitment to the real meaning of being a hometown community bank, The Savings Bank has been a champion for hundreds of organizations that have been recipients of financial contributions and staff involvement. It is that legacy that we continue to honor as we begin a new chapter.”

Kallery joined The Savings Bank in 2006. She was promoted to her current role in 2022. Prior to joining The Savings Bank, Kallery spent 18 years at Merrimack Valley Federal Credit Union.

“Executive Vice President and COO Raichelle Kallery has been a tremendous asset to The Savings Bank, its subsidiaries and the communities we serve,” DiBella said. “I join my colleagues at the Bank in congratulating her as she prepares to take the helm. We wish her well as she begins this new chapter.”