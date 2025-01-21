The Savings Bank Names New President and CEO

The Savings Bank has named Raichelle Kallery as president and chief executive officer of the institution. Kallery is the first woman president and CEO in the bank’s 155-year history.

Kallery previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at The Savings Bank. She has been at the bank since 2006 as the vice president of marketing and has been promoted to positions of increasing responsibility and leadership. Kallery started her career with the Merrimack Valley Federal Credit Union in North Andover, where she was responsible for marketing, with additional roles within the branch network.

“I am honored to serve as the 15th President and first female President and CEO of the Bank that was founded in 1869 and presided over by our first President, Cyrus Wakefield, for whom the town was re-named,” Kallery said in a statement. “When looking back on the Bank’s history, I am mindful of the position that I hold and the work of those that have come before me. I am especially grateful to my direct predecessor, Bob DiBella, who served with distinction and advanced the legacy upon which the Bank was built.”

Kallery also serves on the board of trustees of Wakefield Bancorp MHC, as well as the boards of The Savings Bank, the Donald E. Garrant Foundation and TSB Charitable Foundation.

Additionally, she is a member of the bank’s asset liability management, enterprise fisk management, executive, technology and CRA/fair lending committees.