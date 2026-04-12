This Summer Will Define Greater Boston’s Future. But We’re Not Ready

“The tourists are coming!”

You won’t hear Paul Revere shouting that through the streets of Boston, but the busy time is almost here.

As Greater Boston prepares to host the FIFA World Cup, the return of the Tall Ships, and the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution – all within weeks – this summer presents a rare and defining opportunity for the region.

But there is no guarantee that Greater Boston will be a successful host this year just because it has been in the past. It will be a new test for our infrastructure and reputation, but if done right, this summer could boost the regional economy, and set the stage for future mega-events to be held here.

Recognizing what’s at stake, both the public and private sectors are still coming together to coordinate logistics and fundraising. There is still work to do, and if we stumble, it will likely be a result of our own choices related to transportation, infrastructure and entertainment rules.

T’s World Cup Fares a Concern

Transportation will likely define the experience for both tourists and residents. It would be disappointing if visitors leave feeling Boston can’t handle crowds and doesn’t deserve major events in the future.

Quality public transit service is needed this year more than ever. Fortunately, the MBTA under General Manager Phil Eng, has shown it can provide safe, reliable service, and we should feel confident the agency can meet this moment.

For the World Cup games, the MBTA plans to run 14 commuter rail trains between Boston and Foxborough for each match, along with extended service after late games. This is a dramatic increase in frequency compared to what has been offered for Patriots games, which is encouraging.

It remains to be seen if the price of these train tickets will ultimately push create more roadway traffic. An $80 round-trip commuter rail fare could make financial sense for one person, traveling alone, but for a group of four or even two people this price may encourage people to drive and park or take an Uber or a Lyft.

This would be a problem for people who are never considering attending the games. Every fan who does not take the train – whether they are traveling from Somerville or Scotland – is another car on our already congested highways.

It would be a terrible outcome if these meticulously planned World Cup trains end up running half-full or mostly empty because of the ticket price, which is nearly triple the price of the $30 roundtrip fare the MBTA offered for the friendly match between Brazil and France in April.

If train ticket sales fail to sell out for every game, prices should adjust. Maximizing the number of people taking the train to World Cup games should be a higher priority than maximizing revenue from train fares.

Other Cities Are Taking Action

We should monitor what our peer cities are doing, both with transit policy and city maintenance. New York City recently filled a record number of potholes in 100 days. Atlanta is resurfacing roads, repairing sidewalks and repainting crosswalks downtown. Boston should implement a similar effort, focused on the areas where visitors are most likely to go.

That means not just repainting the Freedom Trail and enhancing historic sites, but also improving crosswalks, sidewalks and public spaces downtown, along Boston Harbor, Back Bay and near Fenway Park. Even though the city of Boston faces a budget crunch and a large maintenance backlog following this winter, if there were ever a time to prioritize high-traffic areas downtown, this is it.

Lastly, other states are adapting their tourism, entertainment and nightlife policies. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro recently signed a law allowing restaurants in Philadelphia to stay open until 4 a.m.

Boston and the commonwealth should consider targeted, temporary changes – such as happy hour rules, pedestrian zones, expanded outdoor dining and to-go drinks – as a way to create a more vibrant, festival-like experience. After the summer, we can then reassess what worked and deserves to continue.

There is still time for Beacon Hill to allow these rules, as they consider additional state funding for FIFA Boston. It would certainly help add enthusiasm and excitement to our plans.

City and state officials have been planning for months, and much of that work is thoughtful and well-intended. But when the summer ends, what will people remember about visiting Boston? Will they see a city that is clean, welcoming and focused on the visitor experience? Or a place that feels outdated, under-maintained and difficult to navigate?

This summer is a chance to impress the world. In these final weeks before the tourists arrive, we can still set the right priorities and maximize this opportunity.

Tom Ryan is senior advisor on policy, government and community affairs at A Better City, a business-backed organization focused on transportation, land use and environmental policies.