Trinity Financial Exec Joins WinnDevelopment

A real estate executive with a track record overseeing projects creating more than 2,300 apartments is joining WinnDevelopment.

Trinity Financial’s Abby Goldenfarb was named WinnDevelopment’s senior vice president, the Boston-based developer announced this week.

During a 22-year tenure at Boston-based Trinity Financial, Goldenfarb oversaw development of the Avenir and One Canal projects in Boston’s Bulfinch Triangle, and adaptive reuse projects in Lowell’s Hamilton Canal Innovation District.

Goldenfarb oversaw teams that completed over $1.4 billion in projects overall.

“Abby will immediately become a key leader for the team serving New England, our most active development market,” WinnDevelopment President Adam Stein said in a statement. “Her track record, reputation and range of expertise align perfectly with the opportunities we have in front of us.”

Goldenfarb is a Massachusetts board member for the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, previously known as NAIOP MA.