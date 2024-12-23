TTorren Flats Sold to Japanese Investor for $21M

A 30-unit Allston apartment complex completed in 2021 by Boston Real Estate Collaborative sold to a Japan-based real estate investor for $21 million.

The development broke ground in 2019 on a property formerly occupied by a former ambulance dispatch center at 44 North Beacon St. The complex contains 30 apartments in a 5-story, 34,580-square-foot building.

The new owner is Kanden Realty & Development, an Osaka, Japan firm that has invested in apartment and condominium projects in Los Angeles, New York, Seattle and Washington, D.C. in recent years.

Known as TTorren Flats, the Allston project received $14.5 million in mortgage financing from Cambridge Trust in 2021.

The complex includes six unit types and lists studios starting from $3,000 a month.

Boston Real Estate Collaborative is a private development firm founded in 2010 that has completed projects including Terra on Lenox, a 7-story mass timber apartment building at 11 East Lenox St. in Roxbury that opened in 2023.