Tuscan Village Drops Biotech for Mix of Uses

With the Boston-area life science real estate market in free-fall, the last phase of a big development just over the New Hampshire line has a new plan.

Developer Tuscan Brands is abandoning its plans for a biotech industrial campus at Tuscan Village.

Instead, the mega-development on the site of the old Rockingham Park horse racing track would see its remaining quadrant filled with more retail, another hotel, a second medical office building and a big luxury condominium building.

A proposal filed with Salem, New Hampshire officials in recent weeks show the four-building, 1.2 million-square-foot industrial complex permitted for labs, drug manufacturing, regular manufacturing or warehouses replaced by seven new structures and a park.

Tuscan Brands already successfully delivered a 5-story medical office building for hospital network Mass General Brigham.

The new plan retains a second, similar building next door that was included in the earlier biotech plans.

New to the plan, though, is a 6-story, 133-unit condo building, a 60,000-square-foot, 2-story “furniture/furnishings” store, a 150-key hotel and a 50-unit workforce housing building, plus one restaurant and two fast-food eateries in outbuildings. The hotel would join another built into the project’s already-delivered main shopping street and the condominium building would join several already-complete, large rental buildings plus an additional one currently under construction.

An “overlook park” would separate the condos from the development’s main central road.

The changes would total just over 793,000 square feet, down from the nearly 1.3 million square feet currently permitted.