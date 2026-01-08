Unibank CEO to Step Down

UniBank CEO Michael Welch will step down from his role effective in June 2026.

“Michael has been an exceptional leader for UniBank,” UniBank Board of Directors Chairman Tim Wickstrom said in a statement. “His commitment to our customers, his dedication to community involvement, and his vision for expanding our brand presence have strengthened UniBank in lasting ways. We are grateful for his service and wish him continued success in his next chapter.”

The Whitinsville-based bank made a nontraditional choice in hiring Welch for its top executive post in 2019. Prior to the bank, he’d spent his career in education and had most recently led St. John’s High School in Shrewsbury for 15 years. The bank paired Welch with longtime bank employee Christopher Foley as president.

Welch helped to expand UniBank’s involvement in Central Massachusetts communities, the bank said in its announcement. He also secured brand partnerships, including the bank’s presence at Polar Park, the minor league baseball stadium that is home to the Worcester Red Sox.

“It has been an honor to lead UniBank,” Welch said in a statement. “I am grateful to our dedicated employees and proud of all we have accomplished together in service to our customers and communities. I look forward to continuing that work over the next several months and ensuring a smooth transition.”

UniBank has 14 locations throughout Central Massachusetts and has over 22,600 customers. The bank has $2.7 billion in assets and $2.5 billion in deposits according to FDIC data.

The bank said it has already begun the formal process to find a new CEO.