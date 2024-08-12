Vacant Lot Near Dorchester Brewery Could Get 46 Apartments

The developer of a 40-unit northern Dorchester apartment building completed in 2021 wants city approval to build a sibling next door.

Alvan-Mora LLC, registered to local developer Charles George, has filed an application to build a 45-unit apartment building at 1274 Massachusetts Ave., just down the block from Dorchester Brewing and the cluster of new multifamily developments that have sprouted up next to the South Bay Center retail plaza.

George is the husband of former Boston mayoral candidate and City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George.

According to a small project review application filed with the Boston Planning Department, the RODE Architects-designed 1274 Mass. Ave. would be built on a 25-spot extension of the garage beneath George’s Columbia Flats building at 1258 Mass. Ave. The site is a short distance from the JFK/UMass and Andrew stations on the MBTA Red Line and five MBTA bus lines pass near the site. Project landscapes and streetscapes were designed by Marc Mazzarelli Associates.

The brick-clad building site will occupy an angled, empty lot that bridges Mass. Ave. and Boston Street, transitioning between the two streets by stepping down from six stories facing Mass. Ave. to a 3.5-story facade on Boston Street that evokes a trio of rowhouses, including three exterior staircases that access duplex units and three ground-level doors that access three garden-level units.

Plans filed with the city show a 1,000-square-foot ground-floor commercial space facing Mass. Ave. and amenities including a 46-spot bike room, tenant-only side terraces, small balconies, package room and a roof deck connected to a 1,066-square-foot shared amenity room. The plans show 19 one-bedroom and 23 two-bedroom units plus three duplex units with an unspecified number of bedrooms and averaging averaging 1,540 square feet in size.

The development team’s application states the project will likely require zoning relief for floor area ratio, height, side yard setback, off-street parking and use.