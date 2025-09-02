VC-Backed Dental Startup Moving to 179 Lincoln

A startup that’s pioneering the use of robotics in dentistry leased nearly 20,000 square feet in Boston after receiving its latest round of venture capital funding early this year.

Perceptive’s new offices will be located at Synergy’s 179 Lincoln St.

Founded in 2020, Perceptive partners with the Harvard School of Dental Medicine and the American Dental Association’s Forsyth Institute.

In 2024, Perceptive announced the launch of an automated dental procedure using AI-driven imaging software and robotic equipment. In January, the company received an undisclosed venture capital investment from the Dental Innovation Alliance.

Perceptive previously disclosed $30 million in venture funding from groups including PDS Health, Dr. Ed Zuckerberg, Innospark Ventures, KdT Ventures, Primavera Capital, Plaisance Capital and Y Combinator.

Savills’ Ron Perry, Matt Perry and Juliette Pucci represented Perceptive in the lease negotiations.

Boston-based Synergy acquired 179 Lincoln St. in March 2024 and recently announced the addition of footwear brand Asics’ new headquarters, which will occupy 43,721 square feet.