Videos: Coming to AIA25? Don’t Miss These Buildings! (Part 1)

Greater Boston’s full of great architecture, and for the rest of the week it’s going to be filled with even more designers from around the country in town for the biggest architecture conference of the year.

The American Institute of Architects’ 25th annual conference is coming to town June 4-7, and while we might have Le Corbusier’s only North American building – on Quincy Street in Cambridge, just across from Harvard Yard – and everyone knows (and has strong opinions on) Boston City Hall, you’d miss a lot of great buildings and places if you just stuck to what’s in the tourist guidebooks.

So we asked nearly two dozen local architects to give their peers from out of town a hand and show off one of their favorite buildings in the Boston area, and why designers from across the country can’t leave town without paying a visit.

Here are the first six in one playlist – also available on our LinkedIn and Instagram pages, in addition to our YouTube account – but check back Thursday and Friday for the next 12 or binge all 18 right here.

Editor’s note: These videos were produced independently of the American Institute of Architects and are not affiliated with the AIA25 conference.