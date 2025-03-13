Vote Expands Housing Potential Near North Station

Developers will receive an somewhat easier path to approval of multifamily housing in the historic blocks near North Station under new zoning rules set to take effect in Boston.

The Boston Zoning Commission approved changes to the Bulfinch Triangle neighborhood zoning code, in a strategy designed to diversify property uses and generate more activity outside of business hours. Housing was previously a conditional use, requiring approval of the Zoning Board of Appeal, and now is an allowed use.

The Boston City Council supported the changes by a 10-2 vote, District 8 Councilor Sharon Durkin said in a presentation to the commission.

“Housing reduces reliance on office and commuter-driven activity, making the area more vibrant beyond 9 to 5,” Durkin said.

The neighborhood between North Station and Government Center contains 11 surface parking lots totaling over 1.6 acres that potentially could be developed, Durkin said.

The proposal received support from the West End Civic Association and Downtown North Association, a business group, Durkin noted.

Boston-based Rhino Capital has proposed conversion of a vacant office building on Canal Street into a hotel. Last fall, the Boston Planning & Development Agency approved conversion of an office building at 129 Portland St. into 25 apartments.

The neighborhood’s largest proposed development is located at the northeast corner, where Newton-based RMR Group proposes replacing a cluster of office buildings with a 40-story condominium tower and hotel.known as North Station Gateway.

That proposal is already under review by the Boston Planning Department and requires approval of an Article 80 large project review, and Zoning Board of Appeals approval of the residential use and dimensional requirements for maximum building height, maximum floor area ratio and street wall setbacks.