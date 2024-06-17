W.P. Carey Lands 142K SF Lease in Bedford

A Wakefield robotics company will open a new headquarters in Bedford after leasing over 142,000 square feet from landlord W.P. Carey.

Persimmon Technologies will build out offices, manufacturing, testing and R&D space at 35 Crosby Drive and occupy the building in late 2025, brokerage Newmark announced.

The transaction included a triple-net lease for $34 per square foot, Avison Young Principal Michael Dalton noted at a NAIOP Massachusetts market roundup last week.

Flex buildings with a mix of office, R&D and manufacturing space have been a bright spot in the suburban leasing environment, reflecting strong growth of the robotics and clean energy sectors.

Newmark’s Richard Ruggiero, Torin Taylor, Matthew Adams and Rory Walsh represented New York-based W.P. Carey in the transaction. Colliers represented Persimmon Technologies.

Persimmon Technology has headquarters at 178 Albion St. in Wakefield and a manufacturing facility at 300 Potash Hill Road in Tyngsborough. A message was left with the company about the future of the two existing facilities.