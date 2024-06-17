Personnel File – No. 368

ACE Mentor Group



ACE Mentor Group of Greater Boston, a free after-school program for high school students aimed at encouraging careers in architecture, construction and engineering, has hired Kristen Hurley as executive director.

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank announced the promotion of Monique Campeau to vice president, fair banking and CRA compliance officer.

Berkshire Bank

Boston-based Berkshire Bank said it has hired Cathy Velez as director of retail banking and deposit operations. She was formerly a senior manager in Webster Bank’s retail and private banking divisions.

Bank of Canton

Bank of Canton said it appointed former Leader One Financial Marshfield branch manager Jeremy Devaney to a new residential lending management and business development role. The bank did not specify his new title.

BankFive

Fall River-based BankFive announced its president and CEO, Anne Tangen, was awarded this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award by the Massachusetts Bankers Association.

Cape Ann Savings Bank

Gloucester’s Cape Ann Savings Bank announced Kevin Noyes has joined the bank as senior vice president of retail banking from Newburyport Bank, where he was director of retail banking.

Cape Cod 5

Hyannis-based Cape Cod 5 said it promoted Eleanor Williams, the bank’s general counsel and general counsel to Fidelity Bank through their shared mutual holding company, to executive vice president.

Haverhill Bank

Haverhill Bank announced it has hired Jean McCann as vice president and commercial portfolio manager.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union, based in Lowell, promoted Alison Hughes to vice president of community engagement.

KeyBank

KeyBank named Hans Jung as a senior relationship manager on its Connecticut and Western Massachusetts middle-market commercial banking team. He previously held managerial roles at Santander and Webster Bank in Connecticut.

MountainOne

North Adams-based bank MountainOne announced a slate of promotions:

Alice Copeland to vice president and underwriting and processing manager

Betsy Kapner to vice president and marketing manager

Jessica Andrews to assistant vice president and deposit compliance and fraud administrator

Sarah Lapworth to assistant vice president and secondary market and mortgage systems manager

Lisa Mineau to assistant vice president and senior human resources operations officer

Devon Stone to assistant vice president and community banking officer

Seth Shepard to financial advisor.

NeighborWorks Housing Solutions

NeighborWorks Housing Solution, a Brockton-based housing services nonprofit, said it had hired Maxine Depina as resource development director.

North Easton Savings Bank

North Easton Savings Bank announced its hiring of James Hanlon as its new senior vice president and chief credit officer. He was previously first vice president and chief credit officer at HarborOne Bank.

Northland

Newton developer Northland announced its hiring of David Scharfenberg as senior vice president of multifamily.

Rockland Trust Co.

Hannover-based Rockland Trust Co. announced the promotion of Josef Danilchuk to vice president and business banking officer.

Urban Edge



Northeastern University professor and Boston Planning & Development Agency board member Ted Landsmark was given a “Legends of the Decades” award from affordable housing developer Urban Edge. Others honored with the award included the nonprofit’s founders Joel Aronson, John Cupples, Phil Clay, Ron Hafer and Maria Quiroga, MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay, former Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp. CEO Joe Flatley and several community residents.

The Village Bank

Newton’s The Village Bank said it had hired Clarice Francis as vice president of digital banking, having held the same role at Athol Bank.

Workers Credit Union

Workers Credit Union named interim President and CEO Jay Champion to take over the post permanently. Champion replaced Doug Peterson after his retirement in July 2023 and was previously president and CEO of Westerra Credit Union in Denver, Colorado.

The Littleton credit union also hired John Decker as its new vice president of commercial lending. Decker previously held the same title at BankFive in Fall River.