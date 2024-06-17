Workers Credit Union Names New CEO

Littleton-based Workers Credit Union recently announced Jay Champion as its new president and CEO.

Champion began as the credit union’s interim leader in July 2023 following the retirement of former President and CEO Doug Petersen, who had been with the credit union since 1995. Champion brings over 35 years of experience in developing high–performing and engaged teams in the financial services industry, the $2.4 billion-asset Workers CU said in its announcement.

“Jay is a seasoned financial leader and has the skills needed to maintain our team’s delivery of top-notch member service,” Nilesh Gunda, board chair of the 122,000-member credit union, said in a statement. “In less than a year, Jay has made a positive impact on Workers Credit Union and our mission to empower our members to achieve financial wellness. We’re confident in Jay’s ability to continue advancing our goals while being an innovative leader to help the credit union continue to thrive.”

Since stepping into his role at Workers Credit Union, Champion has established goals for financial growth and stability that include “empowering his team” to use creativity and innovation while honoring the past of the credit union, according to a press release.

“Workers Credit Union is an institution that has made an indelible impact on North Central Massachusetts since its founding 110 years ago by helping people and businesses save, spend, invest, borrow, and plan. Our team is passionate about being the community economic engine that people and businesses in our markets can count on,” said Champion in a statement. “I am honored to lead our team in our mission to continue improving the daily lives of our members.”

Champion was previously president and CEO of Westerra Credit Union in Denver, Colorado for five years. Prior to that, he was chief operating officer of Elevations Credit Union in Boulder, Colorado.

Champion graduated from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in 2005. He obtained his master of business administrationn with finance and management concentrations from Texas A&M University and his bachelor of science in economics from East Texas State University.