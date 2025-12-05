WATCH: Subscriber Spotlight – Marc Savatsky

Every week we’re featuring one of our subscribers as a way to say thank you! This week, it’s Marc Savatsky, a broker and Boston multifamily developer.

You might know his name – or at least his voice – from the Real Estate Addicts podcast. But his day job is real estate development and brokerage.

He’s the founder of Choose Boston, a vertically integrated real estate development and construction firm that’s also got an attached residential brokerage of the same name.

Marc specializes in small multifamily infill projects, but when he’s not building, he loves to plan trips. If he wasn’t in real estate, he says, he’d be a travel agent.

