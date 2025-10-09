WATCH: Tour Boston’s Winthrop Center Tower

Downtown Boston’s Winthrop Center skyscraper opened in 2023, as the city’s office market was in free-fall. Yet its owners say the building’s office space is now over 80 percent leased.

We wanted to figure out how they did that with a tour led by MP Boston Managing Partner Rich Baumert.

It turns out, the tower’s energy-efficient design has been a major selling point.

We finished the tour with the building’s 20-some floors of luxury condominiums. As of this week, 104 out of 317 mult-million-dollar units have sold since the tower opened in 2023 – a respectable pace given tough competition and economic headwinds. To further boost sales, MP Boston this month unveiled a handful of fully-furnished “turnkey” condos with a 150-person launch party.

While office tenants may have been drawn by the tower’s sustainability features, developer MP Boston Managing Broker Elise Bain says the condos’ biggest draw is still the huge number of amenities, similar to many recent luxury towers downtown.

Part 1: The Offices

Part 2: The Residences