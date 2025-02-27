Webster Five Names New COO

Webster Five has added a new chief information officer.

Kate Gallo Megraw will take up the COO post effective March 3. She previously was the Auburn-based bank’s chief information officer and will continue in that role.

“I am honored to take on this new role and continue driving operational excellence at Webster Five,” Gallo Megraw said in a statement. “By strategically aligning technology with our business goals, we can enhance our customer experiences and fuel sustainable growth. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to shape the future of community banking.”

Prior to joining Webster Five, Gallo Megraw was chief information officer and COO at Springfield’s New Valley Bank & Trust, where she oversaw deposit operations, retail banking, IT and marketing. At Webster Five, Megraw will oversee deposit operations, loan operations, business systems, IT, marketing and project management in her new role.

Webster Five is undergoing some leadership changes as current President and CEO Don Doyle will retire in July. Brian Westerlind, the current COO and CFO, will replace Doyle.

“I am excited to see Kate and Brian lead Webster Five into its next chapter of growth,” Doyle said in a statement. “Their shared dedication to operational excellence and community engagement will undoubtedly strengthen the Bank’s mission and impact. I am confident in their ability to guide Webster Five toward a prosperous future.”