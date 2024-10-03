While Pending Sales Plateau Nationwide, Boston Sees Uptick

Pending home sales plateaued in September for the first time since January, but in Boston they increased at one of the highest rates in the country.

The Boston metro saw a 9.5 percent increase year-over-year in pending sales according to Redfin.

Additionally, 16,529 homes are listed for sale, a 10.7 percent increase over the same period. Greater Boston’s percentage growth in pending home sales is the fourth-largest in the United States.

“There’s no doubt demand has picked up since the Fed’s interest-rate cut; I’m seeing much more traffic at my listings. But even though homes are selling, they’re still not typically getting multiple offers,” Max Shadle, a Redfin Premier agent, said in a statement. “Falling rates are an incentive for homeowners to sell, too, because they know demand is coming back and they feel less locked in by their relatively low rate. But many people still have an ultra-low mortgage rate from a few years ago, and they’re not quite ready to let go.”

According to Redfin’s analysis, Greater Boston was also one of the top metros in new listings growth with a 15.7 percent increase year-over-year, the fifth largest growth in the nation. Nationwide, new listings increased 4.3 percent year-over-year and active home listings increased at a similar rate to Boston (15.8 percent) and is at the highest rate since 2021.