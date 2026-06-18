Woburn Industrial Property Sold to NYC Investor

A New York City-based real estate investor acquired a Woburn property as part of its strategy of seeking small-bay buildings in supply-constrained markets.

Kadima Industrial Partners paid $9.5 million for the 215 Salem St. property, according to a Middlesex County deed.

Formerly known as DH Property Holdings, the company rebranded as Kadima Industrial Partners in early 2026.

“We continue to see tremendous value in the small-bay segment, which serves as critical infrastructure for local and regional businesses yet remains significantly underserved by new development,” Kadima Industrial Partners President Aaron Malitsky said in a statement.

The 62,155-square-foot Woburn facility was developed in 1984 and is occupied by eight tenants in the distribution, manufacturing and construction industries.

Kadima Industrial Partners has developed 4 million square feet of logistics facilities in the Northeast. It owns and operates over 6 million square feet of industrial properties, many of them shallow- and mid-bay warehouses.

JLL represented the seller, a Newton-based realty trust, and arranged $8.4 million in acquisition financing from Webster Five Cent Savings Bank.