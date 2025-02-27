Woburn Transit Hub Offered for Development, with Housing Limits

State real estate officials are seeking developers’ pitches for a transit-oriented project at the MBTA’s Anderson station in Woburn.

The 26-acre property is the second being offered by the MBTA to developers under a new transit-oriented development focus. Last summer, the MBTA began the process of planning a mixed-use project at Alewife station in Cambridge.

Developers are encouraged to include their assessment of the site’s potential, market demand, transportation needs and the site’s “unique environmental characteristics.” The property at 100 Atlantic Ave. was declared a Superfund site because of environmental contamination related to past chemical manufacturing, and federal regulations would currently prohibit housing on the site.

Uses should support the current and future transportation services at the property, according to the offering sheet issued today. The Woburn site includes portions of the property that are owned by Massport for its Logan Express shuttle service. The train station serves the MBTA commuter rail’s Lowell line and Amtrak service to Portland, Maine.

The offering suggests that replacing some of the 2,359 surface parking spaces with a multi-story garage could retain parking for transit uses while freeing up land for development. Nearly 17 acres are occupied by surface parking.

Up to 3,700 parking spaces could be required for passengers of the transit services in the future, according to a fact sheet issued by the agencies.

The MBTA, Massport and Massachusetts Department of Transportation are seeking expressions of interest that are due April 30. The agencies will review responses before determining whether to issue a request for proposals.