Worcester Apartments Sold to Lawrence Investor After Upgrades

A Worcester apartment complex that was updated with new amenities by its previous owner has been acquired by Lawrence-based Arrowpoint Properties for $26.7 million.

FPA Multifamily of San Francisco added a new dog park, fitness center and updated building entries and the pool area starting in 2020, while beginning renovations to all 120 apartments at ReNew Tatnuck Square.

Located at 13 Brookside Ave., the garden-style complex was originally completed in 1972 and includes five three-story buildings. The complex also includes a leasing center and gym.

CBRE Capital Markets’ Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin represented the seller and procured the buyer.