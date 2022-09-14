Baker Helps Open Lupoli Project in Lawrence

The governor will be on hand Wednesday when political and community leaders in Lawrence celebrate the opening of a new turf field atop a parking garage, part of a project that the developer said “stands as a symbol of the incredible transformation of the once-blighted neighborhood into a vibrant new community.”

Use of Pavilion Field will be donated to the Lawrence Pop Warner football program and local soccer teams, but the field built by Lupoli Cos. as part of its Riverwalk complex can also host lacrosse, field hockey and more. The turf playing surface, fan seating area and pavilion sit at the top of a new 1,200-car parking garage overlooking the Merrimack River. Gov. Charlie Baker, Lawrence Mayor Brian De Pena and others are expected to celebrate the field’s opening at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“When I bought this property 20 years ago, it was abandoned and many thought it was lost forever,” developer Sal Lupoli, who has occasionally been mentioned as a possible Republican political candidate, said. “But I didn’t see hopelessness – I saw opportunity. Riverwalk and this new field are proof that our community is vibrant and economically strong.”

The Riverwalk redevelopment, which Lupoli began in 2003, has led to more than 4,000 new jobs in Lawrence and the property is now the city’s largest taxpayer, Lupoli Cos. said. Riverwalk Properties is listed on the Mass. Development Finance Agency’s website as one of its success stories, highlighting a 2011 financing package.

“The developer needed $32 million to revitalize 210,000 square feet of commercial space, including the future home of NxStage Medical. But the project couldn’t support a debt level that high. Eastern Bank and MassDevelopment formed a critical partnership. Together, we structured a deal that included a $28.37 million financing package, a $6.5 million New Markets Tax Credit, and a $3 million loan,” the agency said. “The Riverwalk project was able to move forward. In the first phase of redevelopment alone, 2,400 jobs have been created. And new tenants like NxStage Medical and Enterprise Bank are helping transform the City of Lawrence.”