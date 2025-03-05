Workers Credit Union Adds Former DCU VP

Workers Credit Union has a new chief information officer who left Marlborough-based DCU to join the Littleton-based credit union.

Sandesh Parulekar joined Workers Credit Union as its new chief information officer. At DCU, he worked in various roles over four and a half years. Specifically during his time as vice president of engineering, Parulekar was instrumental in enhancing the digital banking experience for members, building AI/ML capabilities and streamlining back-office operations through automation and business process management, Workers Credit Union said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sandesh to our team,” Jay Champion, president and CEO of Workers Credit Union, said in a statement. “His extensive experience and forward-thinking approach to technology will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our digital capabilities and provide exceptional service to our members.”

Champion was named president and CEO in June of last year. Champion previously worked for credit unions in Colorado.

In his new role as CIO, Parulekar will be responsible for developing and executing the credit union’s digital transformation strategy and driving innovation. He will also focus on integrating AI to improve both member and employee experiences, Workers Credit Union said.