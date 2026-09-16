Workers Credit Union Names Two to Lead AI Innovation

Workers Credit Union says it’s looking to increase its innovation efforts as it names two senior executives to lead artificial intelligence implementation.

Rob Thacher will be the credit union’s senior vice president of technology and AI innovation, and Glen Edwards has also been named Workers’ new senior vice president of enterprise architecture and digital platforms.

Thacher is a new hire, while Edwards has been with Workers Credit Union since 2020.

Before joining Workers Credit Union, he co-founded BankShift, a fintech focused on helping credit unions and community banks modernize the technology used at their institutions. He also previously held senior technology leadership roles at Capital One and Fiserv.

Edwards will lead enterprise technology strategy, architecture, platform direction, and AI governance.

“Rob Thacher and Glen Edwards bring together the leadership needed to turn AI vision into business reality, “ Workers Credit Union President and CEO Jay Champion said in a statement. “By combining expertise in AI, software engineering, architecture, cybersecurity, design, product development, and technology operations, they are helping position Workers Credit Union at the forefront of innovation while ensuring we scale responsibly, securely, and with our members’ best interests at heart.”