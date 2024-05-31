WS Delivers Seaport Foundation Medicine HQ

WS Development held a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the delivery of its latest office-lab building in Boston’s Seaport District Thursday.

The The LEED Platinum-certified building at 400 Summer St. is the new headquarters of Foundation Medicine and includes a public staircase and events space linking Congress Street to Summer Street, which runs on an elevated viaduct next to the site between the new WS building and the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

“We are very proud to introduce this beautiful building at the gateway to Seaport, a global epicenter for innovation and technology. As we welcome Foundation Medicine to the Seaport, this model of sustainable development stands as a testament to this neighborhood’s transformation. It is a major achievement that further solidifies Seaport’s position at the forefront of scientific innovation globally,” Jeremy Sclar, chairman & CEO of WS Development, said in a statement.

Dignitaries on hand included Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and Stephen Chan, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s senior advisor for partnerships.

“Boston thrives on bridging communities, neighborhoods, and residents as we build a vibrant innovation economy,” Wu said in a statement provided by WS Development. “Congratulations to WS Development on the completion of this transformational project, to help bring our communities closer together and keeps our economy growing to support all of our city’s residents.”

The 16-story 400 Summer St. building was designed by Morris Adjmi Architects of New York City in collaboration with the Boston office of Stantec, LeMessurier Consultants, Buro Happold, Haley & Aldrich, and Nitsch Engineering. It contains 600,000 square feet of office and lab space and has 30,000 square feet of ground-floor “neighborhood retail” space along both Congress and Summer streets. Suffolk was the general contractor.