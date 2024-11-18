ZoomInfo Restructures Lease, Relocates in Waltham

ZoomInfo will relocate its Greater Boston offices to another property within Hobbs Brook Real Estate’s suburban portfolio after restructuring its office lease.

The B2B site leased 101,000 square feet at 404 Wyman St., landlord Hobbs Brook announced.

The company paid a $59 million termination fee after restructuring its previous lease agreement in Waltham, and expects to save $100 million in real estate costs as a result of the deal, Vice President Graham O’Brien said in a conference call to discuss the company’s quarterly financials last week.

ZoomInfo is downsizing its local real estate footprint by 126,000 square feet, executives previously announced.

In April 2021, ZoomInfo leased 100,000 square feet at Hobbs Brook’s 275 Wyman St. property, and announced plans to expand to 226,000 square feet.

Hobbs Brook owns 13 buildings including office and life science space in Waltham, comprising 2.2 million square feet including its headquarters.

Newmark represented ZoomInfo in its negotiations with Hobbs Brook, which was represented by CBRE.