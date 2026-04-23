$100M TD Garden Updates Begin This Summer

A $100 million renovation project will update luxury boxes and event-level clubs at the home of the Bruins and Celtics.

The project is the most extensive update since the TD Garden opened in 1995, the Sports Business Journal reported. The goal is to deliver a “consistent experience” for the local NBA and NHL franchises’ home games as well as concerts.

Gilbane Building Company will begin reconstruction of Boston Garden Society suites this summer. The project team includes Rockwell Group, which is designing event level clubs, and SCI Architects, overseeing the suite renovations.

The project follows speculation that the Celtics’ ownership transition would prompt the team to seek a new arena, ending its long tenancy on Causeway Street. The Celtics’ lease at TD Garden runs through 2035.

In a series of interviews in recent weeks, Celtics Lead Governor Bill Chisholm hinted at discussions with Delaware North Cos. on updates to the 31-year-old arena.

“My starting point is if we can make it work, we’d love to stay where we are. And making it work means improving the fan experience and the player experience,” Chisholm told the Boston Globe.

Gilbane also provided construction management for a 157,000 square-foot renovation and expansion project that concluded at the TD Garden in 2020. That project included new seating, concessions and dining facilities, and renovated training and locker rooms for the Celtics and Bruins. It coincided with development of The Hub on Causeway, the 1.9 million square-foot mixed-use development that is a joint venture between Delaware North Cos. and BXP.

In 2023, TD Bank renewed its naming rights agreement for the arena through 2045.