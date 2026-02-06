109-Unit Project Proposed Near Maverick Square

A real estate development company founded by the former Keurig Dr. Pepper CEO proposes a large residential project near Maverick Square in East Boston.

DND Homes, which has a U.S. headquarters in Burlington, was founded in January by Ozan Dokmecioglu. The firm specializes in high-end residential projects in Massachusetts and Northern Cyprus, according to its web site. Dokmecioglu served as the CEO and CFO of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. until resigning in 2022.

DND Homes bought the East Boston property for $3.6 million in March 2025. The seller was Burlington-based Linear Retail, according to data compiled by The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

It proposes redeveloping the nearly half-acre site at 9 Chelsea St., formerly occupied by a funeral home, with an 6-story, 81,561 square-foot residential building containing 109 units and 2,875 square feet of commercial space.

According to a project notification form submitted to the Boston Planning Department, the project will require variances for maximum lot coverage and minimum side yard.

No parking spaces are proposed. The property is located within a 5-minute walk from the MBTA’s Maverick station, according to a notification letter from Drago + Toscano LLP.

A public comment period on the project runs through March 6.