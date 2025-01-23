12 Green Building Projects Get $64M in Funding from Boston

A dozen real estate projects received a combined $64.2 million in funding toward development and preservation of 637 apartments and for-sale condominiums in Boston.
The income-restricted and mixed-income projects in eight neighborhoods are required to meet zero-emissions standards to receive municipal funding, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday.
The largest project is located at 50 Herald St. in Chinatown, where Beacon Communities and the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association received approval this month to develop 117 income-restricted apartments and a retail space that could be leased to a grocery store.
The money is coming from the Mayor’s Office of Housing, the Community Preservation Fund, and the Neighborhood Housing Trust (NHT). The funding includes some federal dollars and required payments by developers to comply with Boston’s inclusionary development policy and linkage rules.
The three agencies reviewed 21 applications submitted in fall 2024 following a request for proposals. To qualify for funding, projects were required to use electric and solar building systems.
Other projects that received funding in the latest round include:
- 65 Seattle St. in Allston-Brighton, where Urbanica Design LLC has approval for three buildings totaling 43 home ownership condominiums;
- Allston Senior Housing on the Hill, a 49-unit rental project by Allston Brighton Community Development Corp. at 279-283 North Harvard St.;
- Ashford Street Lodging House in Allston-Brighton, another property owned by the CDC, which will be renovated with deep energy retrofits;
- Faneuil Gardens, a 114-unit project by The Community Builders and Boston Housing Authority to redevelop and expand an existing public housing complex;
- 555-559 Columbia Road in Dorchester, where Civico Development will develop 33 home ownership condominiums and a new Boston Public Library’s Uphams Corner branch;
- Dot Block Phase II at 1205 Dorchester Ave., where Samuels and Associates has approval to build 84 affordable apartments;
- 112 Queensberry St. in the Fenway, a 24-unit affordable apartment building being developed by the Fenway Community Development Corp.;
- 81 South Huntington St. in the Longwood Medical Area, where Victory Programs plans to acquire the Envision Hotel property for 41 supportive housing units;
- Olmsted Village Russell House in Mattapan, where Lena Park CDC and New Boston Fund are partnering on a 40-unit affordable home ownership project along with 12 market-rate units;
- A Mission Hill parcel owned by the city that’s approved for 48 affordable apartments to be developed by ODJ Development;
- 75 and 86 Marcella St. in Roxbury, where Urbanica and Highland Park Community land Trust are partnering on a 20-unit home ownership project to be built on former city-owned parcels.