12 Green Building Projects Get $64M in Funding from Boston

A dozen real estate projects received a combined $64.2 million in funding toward development and preservation of 637 apartments and for-sale condominiums in Boston.

The income-restricted and mixed-income projects in eight neighborhoods are required to meet zero-emissions standards to receive municipal funding, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday.

The largest project is located at 50 Herald St. in Chinatown, where Beacon Communities and the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association received approval this month to develop 117 income-restricted apartments and a retail space that could be leased to a grocery store.

The money is coming from the Mayor’s Office of Housing, the Community Preservation Fund, and the Neighborhood Housing Trust (NHT). The funding includes some federal dollars and required payments by developers to comply with Boston’s inclusionary development policy and linkage rules.

The three agencies reviewed 21 applications submitted in fall 2024 following a request for proposals. To qualify for funding, projects were required to use electric and solar building systems.

Other projects that received funding in the latest round include: