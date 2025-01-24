Community Good Works

Berkshire Bank

Boston’s Berkshire Bank announced its employees completed more than 250 company-sponsored volunteer projects totaling over 11,500 hours of community service across Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

First Priority Credit Union

Boston-based First Priority Credit Union donated $1 million to Brockton homeless services and housing provider NeighborWorks Housing Solutions. The money will fund the predevelopment phase of a permanent supportive housing project in Quincy.

Pentucket Bank



Pentucket Bank, based in Haverhill, announed a $2,500 donation to Si, Se Puede Inc. The Lawrence-based organization provides academic support, educational and cultural experiences to children from local low-income households. The bank’s donation will fund school supplies and personal care items for 10–12-year-old students whose parents are deceased or incarcerated.

The bank also announced a $50,000 gift to the Merrimack Valley Food Bank.

PeoplesBank

Holyoke-based PeoplesBank announced it donated $1.6 million in donations, and its staff volunteering totaled over 8,000 hours in 2024.