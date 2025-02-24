139 Apartments for Downtown Worcester Parking Lot

A parking lot a block from Worcester’s landmark Glass Tower office building is slated for over 100 new apartments under a design approved by the city Planning Board approved earlier this month.

Springfield-based HHM Cube Properties applied to built 139 apartments in an 11-story building at 17 Pearl St. The board unanimously approved the project’s special permit Feb. 5.

Plans filed with the city show 83 studios, 27 one-bedroom and 29 two-bedroom units on the upper floors and 1,629 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Amenities include a small, ground-floor indoor pool, plus a rooftop fitness center, library and outdoor deck. No parking is being provided on-site, but a drop-off zone and covered bicycle racks are included via a driveway connected to an existing alleyway that passes the site. Instead, HHM Cube Properties proposed to lease space at the underutilized 819-spot Pearl Street Garage across the street.

The building is near Synergy Investments’ proposed 198-unit Chestnut Place office-to-residential conversion, one of several such projects proposed in downtown Worcester in the last few years.