Pioneer Valley Credit Union Utilizing AI

Pioneer Valley Credit Union has partnered with Eltropy, an artificial intelligence-powered digital conversation platform for community financial institutions to improve the credit union’s loan processing process.

The credit union has been able to improve the efficiency of the loan process by replacing email-based communications with Eltropy’s text messaging solution.

“The way MeridianLink and Eltropy work together has been remarkable,” Tony Sanches, vice president of lending at Pioneer Valley Credit Union, said in a statement. “We’re seeing loan officers close deals faster because they can text right from within the loan file. When a member needs to submit additional documentation or sign something, our team can send a quick text and often get a response within minutes rather than days.”

Additionally, the system includes built-in automation capabilities that Pioneer Valley Credit Union is putting to use. A recent update allows Eltropy and MeridianLink, another piece of banking software, to work together to automatically notify members when their application status changes and requests for additional documentation.

“It’s not just about modernizing – it’s about creating a lending experience that makes our members’ lives easier while helping our team work more efficiently,” Sanches said.

According to Eltropy, the credit union is already seeing improvements in member satisfaction and plans to expand the AI platform’s capabilities across more aspects of the lending process.