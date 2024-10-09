256 Apartments Proposed in Jamaica Plain

A gas station and an auto body near the MBTA Orange Line’s Green Street station would become hundreds of new apartments if Boston officials approve a development proposal from Boston Real Estate Capital.

The developer recently filed plans for a pair of apartment buildings totaling 256 units at 3430 and 3440 Washington St. in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood, along a corridor already stacked with new apartment buildings.

The 3430 Washington St. building would have 141 apartments, 5,713 square feet of retail space and 78 garage parking spots across 122,173 square feet. The 3440 Washington St. building would have 115 apartments, 6,382 square feet of commercial space and 64 garage parking spots across 101,528 square feet. In both buildings, the retail space will be split across two storefronts. The two lots are separated by a side street, Rockville Circle, which both buildings will use for loading and deliveries once built.

Boston Real Estate Capital is proposing that 51 of the 256 total units would be income-restricted affordable housing, 20 percent of total units in line with new citywide affordability standards that went into effect Oct. 1, despite having been filed shortly before that deadline.

The unit mix in the two buildings would skew towards studios (111 total) and one-bedroom units (121 total).

Plans filed with the city show the parking will all be covered but at-grade, and will include substantial covered bicycle storage rooms. Amenities noted in the plans appear limited to the bike storage rooms – with roughly one bicycle spot per bedroom – amenity terraces and roof decks in each building.

Project filings indicate Boston Real Estate Capital will be seeking zoning relief for height, floor area ratio, lower parking, uses and setbacks.