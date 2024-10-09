Bay State Savings Bank announced Tuesday that Anthony J. Pasquale will become the bank’s new chief commercial banking officer.

Pasquale has over 25 years of commercial banking experience and was most recently a regional vice president at TD Bank. In its announcement, Bay State Savings characterized the appointment as “an important milestone along the Bank’s transformation journey into the future.”

Last fall, the downtown Worcester-based bank named a brand-new leadership team and told Banker & Tradesman it was attempting to build market share amid regional banks’ pullback in lending.

“It’s an honor to join such a talented team of community bankers and a great local bank that has been rooted in community since 1895,” Pasquale said in a statement. “I’m excited to build and expand Bay State’s diverse portfolio of commercial solutions and strong history of great client experiences to further support our local communities, businesses, and nonprofits in achieving their goals and dreams.”

Bay State President and CEO Seth Pitts said in a statement that he believes with advantageous market conditions on the horizon, Pasquale will play a crucial role in the bank’s overall growth.

“Anthony’s local roots, unparalleled experience, and proven track record in growing and scaling lines of commercial business make him the ideal person for this role,” said Pitts. “Additionally, with favorable conditions ahead, we are pleased to have Anthony, another highly experienced executive with an extensive large-bank background, give back locally and lead our commercial banking team. His vision and leadership will strengthen our position as a great local bank and propel us towards a bright future together with our communities.”

Bay State has seven branches across Massachusetts and $550 million in total assets, according to FDIC data.