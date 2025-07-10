333-Unit Development OK’d at Brighton Radio Studio

Audacy radio’s Brighton studios will be replaced by 333 apartments under an estimated $115 million development proposal by Burlington-based Nordblom Co. that was approved this week.

Nordblom Co. is redeveloping the 2-acre site at 83 Leo Birmingham Parkway, which contains the Audacy studios. A radio tower on the site also will be demolished.

The Boston Zoning Board of Appeal approved a conditional use permit and variances for the 363,150 square-foot project on Tuesday. The 52 income-restricted units represent 17 percent of the project’s square-footage.

The project includes a new road connection from Soldiers Field Place to Leo M. Birmingham Parkway at an estimated cost of $1 million. The plans also include a new pedestrian connection between the two streets, which was requested by neighborhood residents, Nordblom Executive Vice President Todd Fremont-Smith told the board.

A majority of the steeply sloped site will be retained as open space. Developers will specify that low-embodied carbon concrete be used in structural portions of the building, according to a Boston Planning Department memo.

Nordblom Co. acquired the property in 2022 for $11.1 million and originally submitted plans for an 8-story, 341,500 square-foot building containing 338 apartments and 175 underground parking spaces.