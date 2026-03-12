356 Apartments Proposed Under Healey Fast-Track Review

The nation’s 11th most active multifamily developer proposes a 356-unit apartment complex in an office park near Route 3 in Pembroke that was upzoned under the MBTA Communities Act.

Cleveland, Ohio-based NRP Group is seeking a fast-tracked state environmental permitting timeline under new regulations enacted by Gov. Maura Healey.

In September, Healey announced that some large housing projects would qualify for 30-day reviews under the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act. The new regulations took effect in January.

NRP Group’s proposal “satisfies the criteria for a dense, housing-centered project that will advance the Commonwealth’s housing production goals,” according to an environmental notification form submitted this month by Boston-based engineering firm Bohler.

The 440,165 square-foot project would be built on a 15-acre section of a 28-acre site comprising four parcels, with an address of 27 Corporate Park Drive.

The development would include seven residential buildings with a maximum height of 62 feet, according to the environmental notification form, and a clubhouse. The project would include 36 income-restricted units.

The project qualifies for the fast-track MEPA review because it would be built at a density of 15 units per acre, devotes 97 percent of its gross floor area to residential uses and complies with the Massachusetts Stretch Energy Code, among other criteria, the notification form states.

The project would generate an estimated 1,864 new daily vehicle trips and include 535 surface and garaged parking spaces and 177 “land-banked” parking spaces that could be constructed in the future.

The undeveloped site is located in an MBTA Communities Act zoning district approved by the town of Pembroke in 2023, in which multifamily housing is an allowable use. Pembroke Assessors’ Department records identify the owner of the property as Alder Company of Norwell.

NRP Group owns nearly 29,000 apartment units nationwide. The company is the nation’s 11th most active multifamily developer, according to the National Multifamily Investment Council, with 3,310 units started in 2025.