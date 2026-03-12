Veterinary Drug Firm Leases Offices in Seaport District

A British veterinary pharmaceuticals company leased 28,000 square feet in Boston’s Seaport District for a new headquarters scheduled to open in June.

Dechra will relocate from Northwich, England to the Fan Pier office tower known as One Marina Park Drive, serving as the home for its top executives.

The offices will serve as a “collaboration hub” for the company’s remote workplace model, Dechra said, and help its growth in veterinary specialty care.

Swedish private investor EQT took Dechra private in June 2023 in a deal valued at $6.16 billion at the time.

In May 2024, Dechra named Jesper Nordengaard, previously the president of Colgate-Palmolive North America, as CEO.

“Our new headquarters will serve as a center of gravity for strategic decision-making and purposeful collaboration,” Nordengaard said in a statement.

Dechra is consolidating its office footprint in Boston, in a phased transition from its existing offices in Kansas City, Kansas and Portland, Maine.