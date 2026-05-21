500 Homes, Healthcare Possible at Boston Hospital Redevelopment

Approximately 500 mixed-income housing units would be constructed on the Carney Hospital campus in Dorchester under plans released this week by the 13-acre property’s development advisors.

HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace (MyCAP) are starting the permitting process for a potential $850 million redevelopment of the 13-acre property at 2100 Dorchester Ave., including five buildings totaling 970,000 square feet.

Apollo Global Management acquired the former hospital following the bankruptcy of Steward Health Care and appointed the team last fall to devise a reuse plan. Following dozens of community meetings, permitting of the project is set to begin with the Boston Planning Department.

Designed by Boston-based CBT Architects, the proposed master plan includes new healthcare facilities and housing, and preservation of over half of the parcel as open space.

The housing component would include 200 market-rate apartments, another 100 market-rate potential home ownership units and 200 senior housing units encompassing independent living, assisted living and memory care, according to a fact sheet provided by HYM and MyCAP.

The project also would include a healthcare education and workforce development building.

A 350,000 square-foot healthcare building would partially fill a void left by Carney Hospital’s closure as part of the infamous Steward Healthcare collapse. The private equity-backed chain filed for bankruptcy in 2024 and shuttered the Dorchester hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center.

In a report released last year, an advisory group cited the need to restore emergency services, primary care and behavioral health services to Boston’s most populous neighborhood.

Developers have had discussions with hospital systems including Mass General Brigham, Beth Israel Lahey Health, Boston Medical Center and Brown University Health, according to the Dorchester Reporter.

Developers estimate the project would generate nearly $9.3 million in job training and housing linkage payments to the city of Boston, and 2,100 permanent jobs.

HYM Investment Group, headed by Suffolk Downs developer Thomas O’Brien, and MyCAP, an anti-violence group led by Rev. Jeffrey Brown, had sought to redevelop another large urban parcel in recent years, the city-owned Parcel P3 in Roxbury as a large mixed-use development. But Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration shifted its priorities for that site this past winter, designating the 8-acre property for a new $700 million public high school.