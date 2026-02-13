564K SF Garage Proposed for Massport Employees

Owners of a Chelsea pre-flight airport parking lot are proposing a 564,000 square-foot parking garage as the first phase of a development at the 23-acre property.

Chicago-based InterPark Holdings is proposing to build the 5-story, 2,341-space garage on a 7.4-acre section of the 111 Eastern Ave. property, replacing surface parking, while marketing the remaining nearly 12 acres for future redevelopment.

The new garage would be leased to Massport for Logan Airport employee parking, replacing an existing garage at 270 Central Ave., InterPark Holdings said in a notification form to the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act office.

“The project is a culmination of over a decade of planning, and will create substantial benefits for the city of Chelsea by consolidating parking into a structured facility, thereby freeing the remainder of the project site for separate redevelopment that will create jobs and expand the local tax base,” InterPark stated in the environmental notification form.

The other parcel could be developed as an 83,000 square-foot light industrial warehouse, according to the filing.

Bordering Chelsea Creek, the property is located within filled tidelands and also requires a Chapter 91 license from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The project also would include construction of a 12-foot stone-armored revetment to protect from wave action from vessels and coastal storms.

The project team includes permitting consultant Fort Point Associates, architect Suffolk Design, civil engineer VHM, marine engineer Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC, traffic engineer MDM Transportation Consultants, parking consultant Desman, land surveyor Nitsch Engineering and legal counsel Foley Hoag LLP.