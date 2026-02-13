The Gossip Report: Feb. 13, 2026

The fifth home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales hadn’t been on the market since 2006. The condo sits on top of The Esplanade building overlooking the Charles River Basin, next to Cambridge’s Royal Sonesta hotel and across the street from the Cambridgeside mall. A corner unit, it also comes with a Boston-facing deck that opens from the living room, and a slanting skylight that illuminates the kitchen breakfast nook.

Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Jan. 24-30, 2026.

1) 177 Katama Road, Edgartown



Price: $24,000,000

Buyer: 177 Katama Road LLC

Seller: Edgartown Harbor LLC

Agent: Thomas Leclair, LandVest MV

Size: 3,728 square feet on 9.5 acres

Sold: 1/28/2026

2) 15 Hubbard Park Road, Cambridge



Price: $8,150,000

Buyer: Aaron Cooper and Emily Cooper

Seller: Jonathan J. Bush

Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate

Size: 5,078 square feet on 0.21 acres

Sold: 1/28/2026

3) 36 West Chester St., Nantucket



Price: $7,300,000

Buyer: 36 WC LLC

Seller: Harry W. Wilcox

Agent: Jen Shalley Allen, Fisher Real Estate

Size: 3,849 square feet on 0.25 acres

Sold: 1/30/2026

4) 88 Ellery St., Cambridge



Price: $5,750,000

Buyer: Royal Ellery LLC

Seller: Elizabeth A. Dionne and Richard D. Dionne

Agent: Ashley Perkins, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty

Size: 4,006 square feet on 0.22 acres

Sold: 1/30/2026

5) 75-83 Cambridge Parkway #PH12, Cambridge



Price: $5,000,000

Buyer: Kes RET

Seller: Kathryn Bertelli RET

Agent: Carla Nee and Heidi Dietrich, Stuart St. James Inc.

Size: 2,150 square feet

Sold: 1/30/2026