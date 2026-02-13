The Gossip Report: Feb. 13, 2026

The fifth home in this week’s roundup of Massachusetts’ most expensive home sales hadn’t been on the market since 2006. The condo sits on top of The Esplanade building overlooking the Charles River Basin, next to Cambridge’s Royal Sonesta hotel and across the street from the Cambridgeside mall. A corner unit, it also comes with a Boston-facing deck that opens from the living room, and a slanting skylight that illuminates the kitchen breakfast nook.
Prices, sale dates and ownership information sourced from The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Listing agent information sourced from MLS. Property size sourced from public records. Homes represent the most expensive single-family and residential condominium transactions for Jan. 24-30, 2026.
1) 177 Katama Road, Edgartown
Price: $24,000,000
Buyer: 177 Katama Road LLC
Seller: Edgartown Harbor LLC
Agent: Thomas Leclair, LandVest MV
Size: 3,728 square feet on 9.5 acres
Sold: 1/28/2026
2) 15 Hubbard Park Road, Cambridge
Price: $8,150,000
Buyer: Aaron Cooper and Emily Cooper
Seller: Jonathan J. Bush
Agent: Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate
Size: 5,078 square feet on 0.21 acres
Sold: 1/28/2026
3) 36 West Chester St., Nantucket
Price: $7,300,000
Buyer: 36 WC LLC
Seller: Harry W. Wilcox
Agent: Jen Shalley Allen, Fisher Real Estate
Size: 3,849 square feet on 0.25 acres
Sold: 1/30/2026
4) 88 Ellery St., Cambridge
Price: $5,750,000
Buyer: Royal Ellery LLC
Seller: Elizabeth A. Dionne and Richard D. Dionne
Agent: Ashley Perkins, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty
Size: 4,006 square feet on 0.22 acres
Sold: 1/30/2026
5) 75-83 Cambridge Parkway #PH12, Cambridge
Price: $5,000,000
Buyer: Kes RET
Seller: Kathryn Bertelli RET
Agent: Carla Nee and Heidi Dietrich, Stuart St. James Inc.
Size: 2,150 square feet
Sold: 1/30/2026